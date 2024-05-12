today's leftovers

In case you didn't know the hicolor icon theme is the default fallback theme. Many of us already install application icons e.g. in /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/apps/ which is used in conjunction with the Icon field in the .desktop file to locate the application icon. Now the next step, and there it seems quite of few us miss out, is to create a symlink to also provide a mime type icon, so it's displayed in graphical file managers for the application data files. The schema here is simple: Take the MimeType e.g. application/x-vymand replace the / with a - and use that as file name in e.g. /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/mimetypes/. In the vym case that is /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/mimetypes/application-x-vym.png. If you have one use a scalable .svg file instead of .png.

This seems to be an area where Debian lacks a bit of tooling to automatically convert application icons to all the different sizes and install it in all the appropriate places. What is already there is a trigger to run gtk-update-icon-cache when you install new icons into one of the icon theme folder so they're picked up.