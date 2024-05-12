today's leftovers
Debian Family
xdg and mime types - stuff I would've loved to know a week ago
In case you didn't know the hicolor icon theme is the default fallback theme. Many of us already install application icons e.g. in /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/apps/ which is used in conjunction with the Icon field in the .desktop file to locate the application icon. Now the next step, and there it seems quite of few us miss out, is to create a symlink to also provide a mime type icon, so it's displayed in graphical file managers for the application data files. The schema here is simple: Take the MimeType e.g. application/x-vymand replace the / with a - and use that as file name in e.g. /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/mimetypes/. In the vym case that is /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/mimetypes/application-x-vym.png. If you have one use a scalable .svg file instead of .png.
This seems to be an area where Debian lacks a bit of tooling to automatically convert application icons to all the different sizes and install it in all the appropriate places. What is already there is a trigger to run gtk-update-icon-cache when you install new icons into one of the icon theme folder so they're picked up.
Kernel Space
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA switching to open kernel modules by default in future driver update for Turing+
NVIDIA have announced some big changes are coming to their Linux drivers, which will start with the upcoming 560 series.
WINE or Emulation
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-5 released with fixes for Star Citizen, Apex Legends, The Witcher 2
GE-Proton 9-5 has been released bringing in various upgrades from Valve's official Proton, plus various other patches to fix even more games on Steam Deck / Linux. This version is not supported by Valve, and ideally you should only use it when you need to for specific games.
Open Hardware/Modding
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Runs Brilliantly on the Raspberry Pi 5
The recent Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release has garnered plenty of praise for its great performance on Intel/AMD hardware, both does the latest version runs as well on the ARM-based Raspberry Pi? I’m pleased to say it does. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi is available in both server and desktop builds. Both offer the majority of what’s found in the equivalent 64-bit Intel/AMD version. For desktop users that means GNOME 46, the latest GNU/Linux kernel 6.8, and Mesa 24.0.5 graphics. But because Ubuntu’s Raspberry Pi builds are ‘preinstalled images’ they don’t include the Flutter-based installer. Instead, user account set-up and configuration […]
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Jason Fry ☛ Phones I've Owned
Inspired by Robb Knight's post, I thought I'd finish my own phones I've owned post.
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Last week at The Lunduke Journal (May 5 - May 11, 2024)
Tons of Computer History! Red Bait & GNOME news! The War for Linux! Huzzah!
Programming/Development
Cyble Inc ☛ What Is SQL Injection And How To Prevent SQL Injection - The Cyber Express
Are you aware of the growing threat of SQL injection attacks and how they can jeopardize your website’s security? As technology continues to evolve, so do cyber threats that target vulnerabilities in databases. In this increasingly digital world, it is crucial for businesses to prioritize safeguarding their online assets. Here SQL injection comes into play.
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day Nine
Okay, so now I have a deployed project, and I’m ready to do things for real. To go back to my to-do list, here’s where I am so far: [...]
