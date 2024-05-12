today's howtos
-
Alex Sirac ☛ [Note] Adding the external link icon on my blog
A CSS snippet to put in the theme editor so that external links have a ⧉ next to them. Replace alexsirac.com with your own domain and add or remove the subdomains at will. Of course you can also easily replace the icon.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Switch Repository Mirror on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you to configure your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" computer to use nearest mirror server for the purpose of faster installing and updating applications. This will introduce you to Software & Updates settings as well as the new configuration file ubuntu.sources that comes with this release. Now let's learn and install more applications!
-
Unix Men ☛ The GNU/Linux Command Line: A Tale of Two Tools – apt and apt-get
Regardless of your preferred GNU/Linux distribution, package management is an important function for every user interacting with the command line. Two similar tools that often come up in this context are ‘apt’ and ‘apt-get’.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SSH Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SSH Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Secure Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol that enables secure remote access to servers and other network devices.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GO on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GO on Fedora 40. GO, a statically typed programming language developed by Surveillance Giant Google has gained significant popularity among developers due to its simplicity, efficiency, and powerful concurrency features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GO on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GO on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. GO, also known as Golang, is a powerful and efficient programming language developed by Google.
-
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install Apache Server on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble LTS
Getting an HTTP server using Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 is one of the easiest things to do using the command terminal, it is because the default repository of Ubuntu offers all the necessary packages to set up an Apache server.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to remote control your Raspberry Pi from a browser with Raspberry Pi Connect
Raspberry Pi’s take on remote desktop connections is in beta, and we take you through setting up your Raspberry Pi 4, 5 or 400 for remote access from across the globe.
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Master Regex in Bash
What is a Regular Expression (Regex)? The term Regex or in full – regular expression, refers to a sequence of characters that form a particular search pattern.
-
Unix Men ☛ How to List Installed Packages on Ubuntu Linux
How to List Installed Packages on Ubuntu GNU/Linux If your preferred GNU/Linux distribution is Ubuntu or other Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions. It is important to occasionally check your installed packages. What Are Packages in Ubuntu? In Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, packages are pre-compiled archives containing software applications, libraries, and associated files.