Red Hat Corporate Fluff and Press
GamingOnLinux ☛ Former Nouveau driver lead joins NVIDIA and sent a massive patch set
Ben Skeggs, former Nouveau lead developer and former Red Hat employee has joined NVIDIA. He resigned from Nouveau development as a personal decision removing himself from the MAINTAINERS file September of last year.
IT Wire ☛ CentOS 7 users will need to look for alternatives as EOL approaches
The CentOS Stream, set up in December 2020 and which is upstream to RHEL, would be the only way to obtain source code. This source would, however, always predate the RHEL source and thus be out of date.
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Trusted Software Supply Chain is now available
At Red Bait Summit 2023, we addressed the market demand for tools and services that help secure the software supply chain by announcing two projects that will change the way developers and ops develop and deploy their applications to Red Hat OpenShift. These projects are the Red Hat Trusted Application Pipeline and Red Hat Developer Hub.
Meanwhile, with the help of customer feedback, these projects have matured into Red Bait products that are available for self-managed deployments and are part of a product family that addresses the software supply chain from end to end—Red Hat Trusted Software Supply Chain.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat updates Trusted Software Supply Chain to enhance early security integration
Red Hat Inc. today announced updates to its Trusted Software Supply Chain that enable organizations to shift security “left” in the software supply chain to help organizations detect vulnerabilities earlier. Red Bait announced Trusted Software Supply Chain in May 2023, pitching it as a way to address the rising threat of software supply chain attacks.
Red Hat Official ☛ Learn about trends and best practices from top security experts at Red Hat and NIST's Cybersecurity Open Forum
Attendees will learn about the nature of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, strategies to enable protection in open cloud-based environments, and approaches to help safeguard against current and emerging threats to data and commerce. There is a special focus on space systems as a unique area that pushes the boundaries of cybersecurity use cases while it tackles modern requirements and challenges. Topics will span computing security measures, practices and policies, with a focus placed on cybersecurity around data applications in space.
Red Hat Official ☛ A look into Policy as Code: why now and how can it help?
Most companies have spent the past decade modernising and moving business applications and services to the hybrid cloud so they could move faster and be more agile, because today’s demands are greater than ever. Adding to this, nearly every customer I speak to is grappling with the complexity of their environments, with no end in sight as more technologies such as edge, AI and others are added.
Red Hat Official ☛ Connect hybrid cloud Kubernetes with F5 multicloud networking and Red Hat OpenShift for optimized security footprints
Red Hat and F5 are collaborating to deliver enhanced networking and security services using Red Hat OpenShift to deploy technology from F5 Distributed Cloud. This technical collaboration aims to provide organizations with a more seamless multi and hybrid cloud application experience, providing more consistent performance and optimized security capabilities across various environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ Fault tolerant deployments of OpenShift on Nutanix
The Red Hat OpenShift 4.15 release used on the Nutanix Cloud Platform now enables you to increase the resiliency of your OpenShift cluster and ensure the continuous operation of your applications during a disaster. Keep reading to discover how the Failure Domain feature elevates your OpenShift deployment on Nutanix infrastructure.