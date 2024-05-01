today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 in RHEL 9
For this guide, we will be operating the system as root, if that is not the case for you, make use of the sudo command to acquire root privileges.
TecMint ☛ How to Make File and Directory Undeletable, Even By Root in Linux
But have you ever wanted to protect your important files and directories from accidental deletion, even by the superuser or root user on your system?
TecMint ☛ How to Enable or Disable SELinux Booleans for Apache
One aspect of SELinux is managing Booleans, which are switches that control various security policies.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Upgrade To Proxmox 8 From Proxmox 7
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreCAD on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreCAD on Manjaro. LibreCAD is a powerful, free, and open-source 2D CAD (Computer-Aided Design) software that allows users to create precise drawings, layouts, and designs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo ERP on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo ERP on Debian 12. Odoo is a powerful open-source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software that offers a wide range of business management tools, including CRM, e-commerce, accounting, inventory management, and more.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Enable SSH on Ubuntu 24.04
SSH is a cryptographic network protocol that lets you connect to a remote device over an unsecured internet connection
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will teach you how to install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 24.04. PHP is a scripting language used for development purposes. It was an abbreviation for Personal Home Page, but now it stands for the recursive initialism known as PHP Hypertext Preprocessor.
Vitux ☛ How to Install Apache Solr on Ubuntu Linux
Apache Solr or Solr is an enterprise-grade search platform based on the Apache Lucene library. Solr stands for Searching On Lucene with Replication and is a free, open-source search platform written in Java.
Vitux ☛ How to Install pgAdmin on Ubuntu Linux
pgAdmin is a powerful open source tool for the administration of PostgreSQL databases. It is specifically designed to monitor and manage multiple PostgreSQL databases via a web browser. It has a simple and user-friendly web-based interface for interacting with the PostgreSQL database.
Vitux ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL and phpPgAdmin on Debian
PhpPgAdmin is a free, open-source, web-based application that allows you to manage PostgreSQL databases via your web browser. It is written in PHP and helps beginners to manage PostgreSQL databases easily. It supports PostgreSQL version 9.2 or higher and can be installed on Linux, Mac OS X, and backdoored Windows operating systems.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Build a Random Word Generator with Bash in Linux
This guide shows you how to build a random word generator directly in your GNU/Linux terminal using Bash scripting. Enhance your scripts with random word functionality for testing or creative projects.
H2S Media ☛ How to install proprietary trap AWS CDK on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Developers require the proprietary trap AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK) to provision and manage proprietary trap AWS resources using languages such as TypeScript, Python, Java, and C#. CDK is an open-source software development framework provided by Amazon Web Services.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Fix Missing App Icon in Left Dock / Panel in Ubuntu 24.04
Got app windows that do not show their icons on left (or bottom) dock panel? This tutorial may help to fix the issue in Ubuntu 24.04. App icons that you see in system app launcher are handled by .desktop files.