Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Corporate Stuff) and IBM's Latest Lawsuit
Red Hat ☛ How to install single node OpenShift on AWS
Welcome to the first chapter of this blog series where we delve into the world of computer vision at the edge. Throughout this and the following installments, we will explore the process of setting up all the infrastructure to develop and train AI/ML models and deploy them at the edge to perform real-time inference.
Red Hat ☛ How to install single node OpenShift on bare metal
Welcome to the second installment of this series where we delve into the world of computer vision at the edge. Throughout this and the following episodes, we will explore the process of setting up all the infrastructure to develop and train AI/ML models and deploy them at the edge to perform real-time inference.
Red Hat Official ☛ Learn about virtualization at Red Hat Summit 2024
We’ve got you covered if you’re looking to move your virtualization environments to a more modern, container-based system. Red Hat OpenShift includes OpenShift Virtualization and OpenShift GitOps, which can be combined to bring VMs into your cloud-native development workflows. Check out this video for more info:
Red Hat Official ☛ Hear from your peers while at Red Hat Summit
Here are some of the success stories to learn from: [...]
Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the winners of the 18th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards
A community-wide, online voting process will determine which customer is distinguished as the 2024 Red Hat Innovator of the Year. Voting is now open and will close at 9 a.m. ET on May 2nd. The winner will be announced on May 7, 2024, during Red Hat Summit. To vote for the 2024 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/success-stories/innovation-awards.
Red Hat Official ☛ AI Awards roundup: January to April 2024
Red Hat OpenShift AI has had an incredible start to 2024, bringing in several industry award wins.
IBM sues a Zurich-based startup over 'unlawful' use of mainframe technology
US computer giant IBM is taking Zurich-based startup LzLabs to court, alleging that it made “unlawful use” of parts of its software.
LzLabs’ product helps its clients migrate from IBM computer mainframe technology onto open source alternatives. The US company says that it is “inconceivable” that LzLabs — and its UK subsidiary Winsopia — could have developed that migration software without illegally reverse engineering IBM’s technology.
“This case has nothing to do with restricting competition,” IBM said in a statement. “The issue is the unlawful exploitation of technology that represents billions of dollars of investment, and IBM UK will vigorously protect itself against the actions of Winsopia and LzLabs.”