today's leftovers
-
Education
-
Perl ☛ Announcing The London Perl and Raku Workshop 2024 (LPW)
Yes, we're back we'd like to announce this year's LPW:
https://act.yapc.eu/lpw2024/
WHEN: TBC, most likely Saturday 26th October 2024
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Peter Eisentraut ☛ PostgreSQL supported platforms over time
The recent discussion about AIX support in PostgreSQL (as of now removed in PostgreSQL 17) led me to look through the project’s history, to learn what platforms we have supported when.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
The Wall Street Journal ☛ IBM’s Bet on HashiCorp to Boost Cloud Management Offerings
HashiCorp will retain its name and the Terraform brand. The 2,200-person company will report to Thomas’s IBM software group in its own division, and Thomas said IBM isn’t planning layoffs.
-
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ The 2024 FreeBSD Foundation Budget Journey: Choosing Where We Invest – FreeBSD Foundation
In following our mission, we assist the Project in ensuring that FreeBSD remains relevant, secure, and reliable for the next 30+ years. How are we doing this? We’re investing in software development efforts to add features and functionality, fix issues, and stay on top of the latest vulnerabilities. You’ll find updates on many projects we fund through our staff members and outside contractors. We have allocated $1,375,641 towards operating system improvements. That means over half our budget goes towards improving FreeBSD, a testament to the significant impact of your work on our community. Your contributions are what make FreeBSD what it is today.
-