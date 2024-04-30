posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024,

updated Apr 30, 2024



Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

Nitrux has officially released version 3.4.1. Codenamed “mi,” this update promises to improve the overall user experience with several key software updates, security enhancements, and powerful new tools.

One of the notable enhancements in Nitrux 3.4.1 is the introduction of safe-rm, a safety tool designed to prevent the accidental deletion of important files. This update comes with a functional replacement of the previously included, but non-functional, saferm script. Additionally, PowerTOP—a tool aimed at diagnosing and improving power management—is now included along with an OpenRC service script to apply power-saving settings automatically on boot.

For developers, debugfs has been included to provide extensive information through an unregulated file system, allowing greater flexibility over the traditional /proc and sysfs interfaces.