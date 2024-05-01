Collections of Different Linux Distributions
-
Rhino Linux - rolling release Ubuntu-based distribution - LinuxLinks
Rhino Linux is a rolling release Ubuntu-based distribution with Pacstall and the XFCE desktop environment at its core.
Pacstall is at the very heart of this distro, providing essential packages such as the Linux kernel, Firefox, and distinctive Rhino Linux applications and theming. Pacstall is the Arch User Repository (AUR) Ubuntu wishes it had. It takes the concept of the AUR and puts a spin on it, making it easier to install programs without scouring GitHub repos and the likes. It supports binary, git, AppImage, as well as building and .deb packages.
The XFCE Desktop environment is chosen for its stable and rock-solid base. Unicorn is the distro’s custom built XFCE desktop experience combining the best of the traditional and modern takes on the desktop experience. Unicorn is both fast as well as elegant.
-
Tiny Core Linux - ultra small graphical desktop operating system - LinuxLinks
Tiny Core Linux is a unique and minimalist distribution of the Linux operating system and tools. At 10 megabytes, Tiny Core Linux is 1/400 to 1/100 the size of the most widely used operating systems in the world (even compared to most Linux distros).
This is a nomadic ultra small graphical desktop operating system capable of booting from cdrom, pendrive, or frugally from a hard drive.
Tiny Core Linux has a flexible and fully-customizable Graphical User Interface Desktop. Mouse, keyboard, and screen support basically works out-of-the-box thanks to FLWM, the FLTK Desktop. The desktop boots extremely fast and is able to support additional applications and hardware of the users choice.
While Tiny Core Linux always resides in RAM, additional applications extensions can either reside in RAM, mounted from a persistent storage device, or installed into a persistent storage device.