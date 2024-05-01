Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Rhino Linux is a rolling release Ubuntu-based distribution with Pacstall and the XFCE desktop environment at its core.

Pacstall is at the very heart of this distro, providing essential packages such as the Linux kernel, Firefox, and distinctive Rhino Linux applications and theming. Pacstall is the Arch User Repository (AUR) Ubuntu wishes it had. It takes the concept of the AUR and puts a spin on it, making it easier to install programs without scouring GitHub repos and the likes. It supports binary, git, AppImage, as well as building and .deb packages.

The XFCE Desktop environment is chosen for its stable and rock-solid base. Unicorn is the distro’s custom built XFCE desktop experience combining the best of the traditional and modern takes on the desktop experience. Unicorn is both fast as well as elegant.