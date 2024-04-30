Speakup allows you to navigate around the screen using the typical screen review functions such as say word, say line, announce cursor position, which console your currently on, and much, much more. It also allows users to load in configuration parameters for controlling various aspects of the synthesizer you are using, as well as speakup itself.

Speakup is part of the Linux kernel itself with the Speakup modules present in the Linux kernel for many years. It’s a speech synthesizer that interfaces with numerous synthesizer hardware and from user-space software can interface with /dev/synth for submitting data to the synthesizer.

The project is under active development with new features being added to the current Linux kernel series. For example the 6.9 kernel is adding the /dev/synthu device for the speakup modules.

This is free and open source software.