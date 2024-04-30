Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RISC-V Dev Kit, and More
Hackaday ☛ Tiny Arduino Drone Even Has An FPV Camera
In the turmoil of today’s world, drones are getting bigger, badder, and angrier. [Max Imagination] has gone the other way with his work, though, building a teeny Arduino drone that can fit in the palm of your hand. Even if you have a small hand!
Arduino ☛ Join us in Chicago at Automate Show 2024!
We’re ready to bring our unconventional take on automation to one of North America’s leading industry events: come meet us at Automate Show in Chicago, taking place May 6th-9th, to find out more about open-source hardware and software solutions unlocking new opportunities to empower engineers and educators alike.
Arduino ☛ Shop vac becomes a Roomba on steroids
A robotic vacuum, such as a Roomba, offers a lot of convenience. Instead of having to vacuum and sweep your own floors, you have a little maid robot to do the job for you.
CNX Software ☛ CAPUF Embedded CH32V003 RISC-V Dev Kit features USB-C, temperature/humidity monitoring, OLED & more
CAPUF Embedded CH32V003 Dev Kit is an all-in-one development board with a USB-C interface, onboard sensors (temperature/humidity), an OLED display, SPI NOR Flash, and ample I/O options. Additionally, it features a Qwicc connector, an RGB LED, and a 3-pin header to connect the WCH-link programmer providing further flexibility for your projects.