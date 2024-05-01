GNU nano 8.0 Released with New Options and Various Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on May 01, 2024



GNU nano 8.0 bounds ^F for starting a forward search and ^B for starting a backward search by default, while M-F and M-B repeat the search in the corresponding direction, support for opening a file at a certain line number by using nano filename:number, and support for scrolling the viewport with the mouse wheel.

GNU nano 8.0 also updates the --modernbindings (-/) command-line option to make ^Q quit, ^X cut, ^C copy, ^V paste, ^Z undo, ^Y redo, ^O open a file, ^W write a file, ^R replace, ^G find again, ^D find again backwards, ^A set the mark, ^T jump to a line, ^P show the position, and ^E execute.

Read on