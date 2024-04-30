posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: GStreamer 1.24.3 Enhances Stability and Security in Latest Update —

The GStreamer team announced the release of v1.24.3, a premier open-source multimedia framework, as a part of the stable 1.24 series, including critical security fixes related to EXIF image tag parsing, which enhance the framework’s safety against potential data breaches.

The update also brings forth substantial enhancements in subtitle management within ParseBin, optimizing the handling of media with embedded subtitles and improving the experience with HLS streams containing VTT subtitles.

In addition, it delivers multiple adjustments for developers leveraging GStreamer’s extensive plugin architecture. These include re-rendering and resizing fixes for Qt6 QML sinks and refined timestamp and segment handling in the unixfd IPC plugin.