Linux oldtimers may know Amarok from the days of KDE 4 when the beloved Plasma desktop was known as KDE Software Compilation (SC). Although Amarok is part of the KDE Project, it is developed and released independently of other KDE software collections like KDE Gear.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series in a Liquorix flavor, Nitrux 3.4.1 is here to introduce several new tools to the distribution, including the OpenRazer drivers to support Razer devices, the Gamescope SteamOS session compositing window manager, and fprint for supporting fingerprint reader devices.

Coming almost two months after Shotcut 24.02, this new release introduces an Ambisonic Encoder audio filter to enhance the ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support introduced in the previous version. Moreover, Shotcut 24.04 adds an indication to the on-video control for the new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.