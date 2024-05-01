posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2024



Quoting: The 5 GIMP features I depend on most when editing images (and how I use them) | ZDNET —

I've been using GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Project) since its initial release (back in 1998) and it has served me very well. Thankfully, the app hasn't leaped into artificial intelligence (as I don't believe AI has any business in the creative arts) and has continued to be one of the most powerful image editors on the market.

I've never wanted a different application when I create book covers or have other image-editing requirements. But there are certain features I've depended on more than others to get my work done. Without these features, creating high-quality images would have been considerably more challenging.