NDSS Symposium Showcases the Importance of Securing Your Connected Life

It may be a cliché to say that the most interesting conversations you have at a conference are those between the sessions… but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s untrue.

Amarok 3.0 Open-Source Music Player Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Linux oldtimers may know Amarok from the days of KDE 4 when the beloved Plasma desktop was known as KDE Software Compilation (SC). Although Amarok is part of the KDE Project, it is developed and released independently of other KDE software collections like KDE Gear.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.

Nitrux 3.4.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Gamescope, OpenRazer, and More

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series in a Liquorix flavor, Nitrux 3.4.1 is here to introduce several new tools to the distribution, including the OpenRazer drivers to support Razer devices, the Gamescope SteamOS session compositing window manager, and fprint for supporting fingerprint reader devices.

Shotcut 24.04 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Encoder Filter

Coming almost two months after Shotcut 24.02, this new release introduces an Ambisonic Encoder audio filter to enhance the ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support introduced in the previous version. Moreover, Shotcut 24.04 adds an indication to the on-video control for the new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6

As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

How To Install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat with Dualboot, UEFI and External Disk Methods

This tutorial will help you install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat into your computer or laptop. It includes methods most of you will need like dualbooting with Windows in one computer, UEFI and (if you wish) using external disk drive (as our tradition in this website). It is easy to learn and hopefully risk-free because we will use an empty USB flash drive as hard disk. Now let's go and good luck!

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

AAEON Opens Preorders for UP Squared Pro 710H Edge Mini PC

AAEON recently unveiled the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a mini PC featuring the Hailo-8 edge AI processor and a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000 RE Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305. This device is designed to enhance edge computing with its robust processing power and advanced AI capabilities.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 01, 2024

Mount Rainier in Washington State on an autumn day

  1. Frans Pop suicide and Ubuntu grievances
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work

  2. Federal News Network is Corrupt, It Runs Propaganda Pieces for Microsoft
    Federal News Network used to be OK some years ago

  3. [Meme] Sometimes Torvalds and RMS Agree on Things
    hype around chatbots
  4. [Video] Linus Torvalds on 'Hilarious' AI Hype: "I Hate the Hype" and "I Don't Want to be Part of the Hype", "You Need to Be a Bit Cynical About This Whole Hype Cycle"
    Linus Torvalds on LLMs
  5. Colin Watson, Steve McIntyre & Debian, Ubuntu cover-up mission after Frans Pop suicide
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  6. Links 30/04/2024: Wireless Carriers Selling Customer Location Data, Facebook Posts Causing Trouble
  7. Links 30/04/2024: More Google Layoffs (Wide-Ranging)
  8. Fresh Rumours of Impending Mass Layoffs at IBM Red Hat
    "IBM filed a W.A.R.N with the state of North Carolina. That only means one thing."
  9. Mark Shuttleworth's (MS's) Canonical is Promoting Microsoft This Week (Surveillance Slanted as 'Confidential')
    Who runs Canonical these days? Why does Canonical help sell Windows?
  10. What Mark Shuttleworth and Canonical Can to Remedy the Damage Done to Frans Pop's Family
    Mr. Shuttleworth and Canonical as a company can at the very least apologise for putting undue pressure
  11. Amnesty International & Debian Day suicides comparison
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  12. [Meme] A Way to Get No Real Work Done
    Walter White looking at phone: Your changes could not be saved to device
  13. Modern Measures of 'Productivity' Boil Down to Time Wasting and Misguided Measurements/Yardsticks
    People are forgetting the value of nature and other human beings
  14. Countries That Beat the United States at RSF's World Press Freedom Index (After US Plunged Some More)
    The United States (US) was 17 when these rankings started in 2002
  15. Record Productivity and Preserving People's Past on the Net
    We're very productive these days, partly owing to online news slowing down (less time spent on curating Daily Links)
  17. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 29, 2024
    IRC logs for Monday, April 29, 2024
  18. Links 30/04/2024: Malaysian and Russian Governments Crack Down on Journalists
  19. Frans Pop Debian Day suicide, Ubuntu, Google and the DEP-5 machine-readable copyright file
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  20. Axel Beckert (ETH Zurich), the mentality of sexual violence on campus
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  21. [Meme] Russian Reversal
    Mark Shuttleworth: In Soviet Russia's spacecraft... Man exploits peasants
  22. Frans Pop & Debian suicide denial
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  23. Hard Evidence Reinforces Suspicion That Mark Shuttleworth May Have Worked Volunteers to Death
    Today we start re-publishing articles that contain unaltered E-mails
Programming Leftovers
R, Raku, and more
Amarok 3.0 "Castaway" released!
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.0 "Castaway"
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
Try Cockpit in Leap Release Candidate
openSUSE Leap 15.6 exited Beta and entered its Release Candidate phase with build 669.1 last week
Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1
Nitrux has officially released version 3.4.1. Codenamed “mi,” this update promises to improve the overall user experience with several key software updates
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Review: Fedora 40 "KDE"
Fedora often acts as a testing grounds for young technologies, particularly development tools
 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RISC-V Dev Kit, and More
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Releases of Immich, Systemd, Git
Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Corporate Stuff) and IBM's Latest Lawsuit
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
xconsole 1.1.0
xconsole displays in a X11 window the messages which are usually sent to /dev/console
Our likely long term future (not) with Ubuntu (as of early 2024)
Should we jump before we have to? That may be a question we'll be asking ourselves in 2026, or maybe 2025 when the next Debian release will probably come out.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Is the GNOME Foundation Going to Go Bankrupt in 1 Year?
It looks that way. And their only known plan to fix it involves a "Professional Shaman" & "sustainability, diversity, and inclusion". Seriously.
Windows TCO Stories
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Gen4 (4th generation) TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop with an updated processor from the AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series.
Games and Graphics: Golf With Your Friends, Godot, Zink, and Albion Online
Android Leftovers
Google blocked over two million malicious Android apps in 2023
Muse Book laptop features SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V AI processor, up to 16GB RAM
This Muse Book runs the Bianbu OS operating system based on the Debian distribution and optimized to run on the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V SoC
GStreamer 1.24.3 Enhances Stability and Security in Latest Update
The latest stable GStreamer 1.24.3 release fixes critical bugs in multimedia handling, including HLS and EXIF issues
M5Stack CoreMP135 – A Linux-powered industrial controller based on STM32MP135 Cortex-A7 MPU
The device runs Linux and comes with a microSD card loaded with the Debian operating system
I Spent a Week With Plasma 6.0 for Linux, Here Are the Highlights
A stranger in a strange land. What does a GNOME user make of a week working in KDE Plasma 6.0
Bugzilla Bot improvements in the Automation Sprint
I'm happy to have been able to attend my first in-person KDE event, the Automation & Systematization Sprint in Berlin
FSF to be deposed in SFC v Vizio, updates relevant FAQ entry
For nearly 25 years, the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) "Frequently Asked Questions about the GNU Licenses" have been an important educational resource about the GNU General Public Licenses (GPL)
7 Best Free and Open Source Screen-Readers
The software featured here is free and open source software
Free and Open Source Software
CoreKeyboard is an X11 based virtual keyboard
Best Linux Distros for Gaming (2024)
The average gamer doesn’t boot a Linux machine to enjoy a gaming session – because most Linux distros aren’t built to meet a gamer’s needs
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
This article is part of our Big List of Active Linux Distros which is currently under development
5 Popular Linux Distros to Run on a VPS
The most popular operating system used by VPS hosting providers is Linux
Void Linux: A Review of a Fast and Lightweight Distro
Void Linux is a distro like none other. It is independently developed, meaning the entire operating system has been coded from scratch
KDE neon Post-Plasma 6 Updates Review
We were testing KF6, Plasma 6 and KDE Gear 24.04 in our unstable and testing repos for some time before the release
Neptune Linux is an elegant distribution every multimedia power user should know about
If you're a content creator or consumer, this Debian-based Linux distribution is right up your alley
Introducing run0: Run Processes as Other Users with systemd
run0 is a secure replacement for sudo, integrated into systemd, that allows running processes as other users with an isolated context and white list of allowed properties.
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
today's howtos
Nitrux 3.4.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Gamescope, OpenRazer, and More
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability for download of Nitrux 3.4.1 as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution that focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Shotcut 24.04 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Encoder Filter
The open-source, cross-platform, and free video editor Shotcut has been updated to version 24.04, a release that enhances Ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support and fixes various bugs.
Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6
Arch Linux-based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” distribution is now available for download with latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and other improvements.
Garuda Linux Releases “Bird of Prey”
The latest Arch-based Garuda Linux release, "Bird of Prey," features Plasma 6, major Sway updates, and a new FireDragon base
Mozilla Devs Adding ‘New Tab Wallpapers’ to Firefox
Mozilla devs are bringing more customisation options to the new tab page in Firefox
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024
The 185th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 28th, 2024.
Apps, Programming, and Standards
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
A Tribute to Estuary Developer and Kodi Team Member, Piers
In 2015, Kodi’s default theme Confluence was growing long in the tooth
Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS and FreeBSD
GNU World Order and GNU Emacs for IRC
Games: SuperTuxKart and More
Mozilla on privacy and New Tab Wallpapers
Security and Windows TCO
EasyOS Kirkstone: Two Updates
today's howtos
TDE R14.1.2 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.2 release
Shotcut 24.04 Rolls Out New Audio Enhancement
Shotcut 24.04 free cross-platform video editor released with Ambisonic Encoder audio filer, improved audio/video scopes, and more
Linux 6.9-rc6
Another new RC
Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed
Canonical has revealed the name for its next release
Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D0 is a low-cost dual-Core Arm Cortex-A35 microprocessor for industrial edge applications
The company also shows that it supports Yocto and Buildroot build systems for Linux, secure firmware
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Best Free and Open Source: CNC Software, and Passive OS Fingerprinting Tools
6 More Weeks Till We Turn 20 [original]
we certainly plan to do something to celebrate this occasion
