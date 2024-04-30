posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: M5Stack CoreMP135 - A Linux-powered industrial controller based on STM32MP135 Cortex-A7 MPU - CNX Software —

An integrated PWR485 communication board bundles a 9V to 24V power input and an RS485 interface. The device also features a microSD card slot for storage, a small IPS capacitive touch screen, and a 1W speaker for human-machine interaction.

The CoreMP135 is designed for low-power consumption and uses an Allwinner AXP2101 chip for power management. It supports scheduled wake-up and sleep with an integrated real-time clock (BM8563 module). The device runs Linux and comes with a microSD card loaded with the Debian operating system, simplifying setup and allowing usage out of the box. A DIN rail base plate on the bottom allows for easy mounting and installation on a DIN rail.