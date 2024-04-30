posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: Void Linux: A Review of a Fast and Lightweight Distro | Unixmen —

Since Void Linux is not based on another pre-existing Linux operating system, it doesn’t belong within a larger family of Linux distros. While this might seem like a disadvantage at first blush, Void Linux has grown to become one of the most popular Linux distros available online.

So, why are so many Linux enthusiasts and developers alike flocking to this unusual distro?