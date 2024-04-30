Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 426 – Automatically exploiting CVEs with AI
Josh and Kurt talk about a paper describing using a LLM to automatically create exploits for CVEs. The idea is probably already happening in many spaces such as pen testing and intelligence services.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Linux Festivus For the Rest of Us | LINUX Unplugged 560
Video: Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager as the alternative on-prem solution for VMware
Last week I had the pleasure to have an interesting chat with Paweł Mączka - CTO and VP Storware, on Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager as the best alternative solution for on-premise VMware deployments.