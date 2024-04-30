Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager

Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

The T-Panel Lite by LILYGO is a compact ESP32S3-based development board designed for makers and hobbyists who are interested in creating IoT projects with a visual display component. This user-friendly tool provides a rich set of features packed into a small form factor with Arduino and MicroPython support.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series in a Liquorix flavor, Nitrux 3.4.1 is here to introduce several new tools to the distribution, including the OpenRazer drivers to support Razer devices, the Gamescope SteamOS session compositing window manager, and fprint for supporting fingerprint reader devices.

Coming almost two months after Shotcut 24.02, this new release introduces an Ambisonic Encoder audio filter to enhance the ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support introduced in the previous version. Moreover, Shotcut 24.04 adds an indication to the on-video control for the new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.