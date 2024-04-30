today's howtos
ID Root ☛ Mastering Python Foreach Loop
In the world of programming, loops play a crucial role in automating repetitive tasks and iterating over collections of data. Among the various loop types available in Python, the foreach loop stands out as a powerful and versatile tool for iterating over sequences such as lists, tuples, strings, and other iterable objects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, codenamed “Nobel Numbat,” is the latest long-term support release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution.
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Kitty and Mpv
6 months ago I switched to Kitty for terminal emulation [1]. So far there’s only been one thing that I couldn’t effectively do with Kitty that I did with Konsole in the past, that is watching a music video in 1/4 of the screen while using the rest for terminals. I could setup multiple Kitty windows taking up the rest of the screen but I wanted to keep using a single Kitty with multiple terminals and just have mpv go over one of them. Kitty supports it’s own graphical interface so “mpv –vo=kitty” works but took 6* the CPU power in my tests which isn’t good for a laptop.
For X11 there’s a –ontop option for mpv that does what you expect, but that doesn’t work on Wayland. Not working is mostly Wayland’s fault as there is a long tail of less commonly used graphical operations that work in X11 but aren’t yet implemented in Wayland. I have filed a Debian bug report about this, the mpv man page should note that it’s only going to work on X11 on Linux.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install and Dual Boot Linux on Your Mac
Whether you want to dual-boot Ubuntu or entirely replace macOS with Linux, we've got you covered.
XDA ☛ 4 simple and creative ways to keep your old laptop out of the landfill for Earth Day
The easy way to turn an old laptop into a retro gaming console is to use a Windows emulator, but the better way is to use a Linux distribution designed for that kind of use. We turned a mini PC into a gaming possible using Batocera, which is a version of Linux that comes with pre-packaged emulators and a clean UI. If you want to go all-in on gaming on your old laptop, we have a guide to installing Batocera below. However, sticking with Windows is the quick and easy option — and it'll also allow you to use the laptop for other things if needed.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Enable Developer Mode on Your Chromebook
Flip the switch to install Android APKs, access the root system, and more.
It's FOSS ☛ How to Use Pop Shell on GNOME Desktop
I've been using Pop!_OS since my college days, so whenever I distro hop, the first thing that I miss are the benefits of the Pop!_OS Shell.
Especially the ability to get tilting ability without much configuration is a must for someone like me.
So in this tutorial, I will walk you through how you can install the Pop Shell extension on the GNOME desktop. And yes, it will cover most Linux distros so you can get the most out of this.