TecAdmin ☛ Step-by-Step Guide to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu
Welcome to our guide on installing Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, one of the most popular web browsers available today. This article will walk you through the steps to seamlessly install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu and GNU/Linux Mint systems.
TechRepublic ☛ 10 Things to Learn If You Want to Become a GNU/Linux Admin
If GNU/Linux administration is in your future, then fear not, as Jack Wallen and TechRepublic Premium present a list of 10 skills you’re going to need to learn to successfully add GNU/Linux admin to your title.
FOSS Post ☛ How to Disable CPU Mitigations on Linux
In the last few years, a family of new security vulnerabilities was discovered affecting many CPUs made by all major CPU makers.
LinuxTechi ☛ Top 11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, we look at top 11 things to do after installing Ubuntu 24.04. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is finally here after years of hard work and dedication from the open-source community.
Mastering Secure File Transfer: A Comprehensive Guide to SCP on Linux
In the dynamic realm of GNU/Linux system administration, the secure transfer of files between servers is an essential task. Whether you’re migrating critical data between development and production environments, sharing configuration files with colleagues, or backing up important information, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of your data during transfer is paramount. This guide empowers you to leverage SCP (Secure Copy) – a powerful and user-friendly command-line tool – to achieve secure and efficient file transfers on your GNU/Linux systems.
How to Install Telegram on Ubuntu (and Other GNU/Linux Distro’s)
There is no doubt that Telegram is the best alternative compared to other messaging apps like WhatsApp; it’s free, offers way more features, keeps your messages securely on servers, provides end-to-end encryption, and focuses on data privacy at its core.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Container Runtime Interface streaming explained
The Kubernetes Container Runtime Interface (CRI) acts as the main connection between the kubelet and the Container Runtime. Those runtimes have to provide a gRPC server which has to fulfill a Kubernetes defined Protocol Buffer interface.
Linux Journal ☛ Developing Robust Integration of GNU/Linux and IoT Solutions
The Internet of Things (IoT) represents a vast frontier for innovation, promising to connect and automate our world in ways we're just beginning to understand. Linux, known for its stability, security, and open-source nature, stands as a preferred operating system for many IoT devices. This article delves into how you can leverage GNU/Linux to build powerful, reliable, and secure IoT solutions.
Introduction to IoT and Linux
IoT involves the extension of internet connectivity into physical devices and everyday objects. These devices can communicate and interact with others over the internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled. With the proliferation of IoT devices in various sectors—from industrial automation and smart homes to healthcare—the need for robust underlying systems that can handle security, connectivity, and scalability issues is paramount.
It's FOSS ☛ Handling 'Cannot refresh snap-store' Error in Ubuntu 24.04
Seeing a 'cannot refresh snap-store' error while trying to update the app store in Ubuntu? Here's what you can do about it.