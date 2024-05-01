posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire Location: A decentralised, signed database in DNS —

In the recent series of updates on IPFire Location, we are bringing you an exciting new feature today: Query our location database using DNS!

IPFire Location is a great project to work on. It supplies so many applications with useful data about where an IP connection might be coming from. That can be used to filter traffic, conduct statistical analysis to identify threats, localise online shops and a thousand more things.

We have been great advocates due to our passion for this project and have been working hard to get IPFire Location into as many distributions as possible. The list keeps growing and currently contains a lot of major distributions: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, Archlinux and of course in IPFire we make a lot of use of IPFire Location, too.