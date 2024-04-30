xconsole 1.1.0

xconsole displays in a X11 window the messages which are usually sent to /dev/console.

This release fixes use of the scroll wheel in the text area, adds -version and -help options, and removes support for several older OS'es.

For those building for 32-bit platforms, it also enables use of the "large file" APIs - though no file processed by this program should ever be anywhere near 2GB in size, it is a prerequisite for post-y2038 support. Since this release was generated using the new GNU autoconf 2.72, this also adds a --enable-year2038 configure flag which may allow it to work with files whose timestamps are later than January 19, 2038, but this has not been tested.

Alan Coopersmith (13): configure: Use AC_SYS_LARGEFILE to enable large file support Add -version option Fix -version handling to not require opening a display first Add -help option and usage message when unknown options are given man page: resync SYNOPSIS and DESCRIPTION sections Allow scrolling in text area with mouse wheel unifdef __hpux unifdef hpux unifdef __UNIXWARE__ unifdef SCO325 Remove ifdefs for non-Solaris SysV systems unifdef _AIX xconsole 1.1.0

git tag: xconsole-1.1.0

