xconsole displays in a X11 window the messages which are usually sent
to /dev/console.
This release fixes use of the scroll wheel in the text area, adds
-version and -help options, and removes support for several older
OS'es.
For those building for 32-bit platforms, it also enables use of the
"large file" APIs - though no file processed by this program should ever
be anywhere near 2GB in size, it is a prerequisite for post-y2038 support.
Since this release was generated using the new GNU autoconf 2.72, this
also adds a --enable-year2038 configure flag which may allow it to
work with files whose timestamps are later than January 19, 2038, but
this has not been tested.
Alan Coopersmith (13):
configure: Use AC_SYS_LARGEFILE to enable large file support
Add -version option
Fix -version handling to not require opening a display first
Add -help option and usage message when unknown options are given
man page: resync SYNOPSIS and DESCRIPTION sections
Allow scrolling in text area with mouse wheel
unifdef __hpux
unifdef hpux
unifdef __UNIXWARE__
unifdef SCO325
Remove ifdefs for non-Solaris SysV systems
unifdef _AIX
xconsole 1.1.0
git tag: xconsole-1.1.0
