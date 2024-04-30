xconsole 1.1.0

Tux Machines

NDSS Symposium Showcases the Importance of Securing Your Connected Life

It may be a cliché to say that the most interesting conversations you have at a conference are those between the sessions… but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s untrue.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO New T-Panel S3 Lite with 4” LCD and Wireless Connectivity

The T-Panel Lite by LILYGO is a compact ESP32S3-based development board designed for makers and hobbyists who are interested in creating IoT projects with a visual display component. This user-friendly tool provides a rich set of features packed into a small form factor with Arduino and MicroPython support.

Holybro Integrates Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson into Advanced Flight Controller Baseboard

Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat with Dualboot, UEFI and External Disk Methods

This tutorial will help you install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat into your computer or laptop. It includes methods most of you will need like dualbooting with Windows in one computer, UEFI and (if you wish) using external disk drive (as our tradition in this website). It is easy to learn and hopefully risk-free because we will use an empty USB flash drive as hard disk. Now let's go and good luck!

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.

Nitrux 3.4.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Gamescope, OpenRazer, and More

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series in a Liquorix flavor, Nitrux 3.4.1 is here to introduce several new tools to the distribution, including the OpenRazer drivers to support Razer devices, the Gamescope SteamOS session compositing window manager, and fprint for supporting fingerprint reader devices.

Shotcut 24.04 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Encoder Filter

Coming almost two months after Shotcut 24.02, this new release introduces an Ambisonic Encoder audio filter to enhance the ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support introduced in the previous version. Moreover, Shotcut 24.04 adds an indication to the on-video control for the new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6

As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

xconsole 1.1.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024

xconsole displays in a X11 window the messages which are usually sent
to /dev/console.


This release fixes use of the scroll wheel in the text area, adds
-version and -help options, and removes support for several older
OS'es.


For those building for 32-bit platforms, it also enables use of the
"large file" APIs - though no file processed by this program should ever
be anywhere near 2GB in size, it is a prerequisite for post-y2038 support.
Since this release was generated using the new GNU autoconf 2.72, this
also adds a --enable-year2038 configure flag which may allow it to
work with files whose timestamps are later than January 19, 2038, but
this has not been tested.


Alan Coopersmith (13):
      configure: Use AC_SYS_LARGEFILE to enable large file support
      Add -version option
      Fix -version handling to not require opening a display first
      Add -help option and usage message when unknown options are given
      man page: resync SYNOPSIS and DESCRIPTION sections
      Allow scrolling in text area with mouse wheel
      unifdef __hpux
      unifdef hpux
      unifdef __UNIXWARE__
      unifdef SCO325
      Remove ifdefs for non-Solaris SysV systems
      unifdef _AIX
      xconsole 1.1.0


git tag: xconsole-1.1.0

Read on

