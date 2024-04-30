Windows TCO Stories
-
Credential Stuffing Attacks Surged To "Unprecedented" Levels
They don’t usually disclose how they build these networks, sometimes enrolling users knowingly or via malware, “what we would typically describe as a botnet,” Okta said. This results in traffic appearing to originate from everyday users’ devices, not VPS providers.
FBI had earlier warned of a rising trend of cybercriminals using residential proxies to conduct large-scale credential stuffing attacks.
-
Central Bank Of Argentina Data Breach: Unverified Claim
Moreover, the integrity and trustworthiness of financial institutions, particularly central banks, are paramount for maintaining stability and confidence in the banking system. Any breach or perceived vulnerability could undermine public trust, erode investor confidence, and destabilize financial markets, with ripple effects reverberating across the economy.
The absence of concrete evidence and corroborating details complicates efforts to assess the veracity of the threat actor’s claims and formulate an effective response.
-
Hunters Group Hits US Sales Firm, Australian Medical Supplier
The notorious Hunters group has allegedly added two new victims to their dark web portal: Rocky Mountain Sales in the United States and SSS Australia. While the extent of the cyberattack, data compromise, and motive behind the attack remain undisclosed by the ransomware group, the implications of such an attack on these prominent organizations could be far-reaching.
-
NoName Ransomware Group Targets Moldova In Cyberattack
The notorious NoName ransomware group this time has allegedly set its sights on Moldova, targeting key government websites in what appears to be a strategic cyberattack. The recent alleged cyberattack on Moldova digital infrastructure has raised concerns over cybersecurity and geopolitical tensions in the region.