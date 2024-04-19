today's howtos
Jim Nielsen ☛ Consistent Navigation Across My Inconsistent Websites
At one point in the past, I decided that I wanted to have my personal homepage and my blog be different “websites”. By that I mean: rather than have one site that has unified navigation and a coherent experience across all content, I wanted to have independent sites that evolve and progress at their own pace.
Andy Bell ☛ A primer on the cascade and specificity - Piccalilli
Almost as inevitable as death and taxes, developers will cite that the cascade and specificity are what makes CSS difficult to work with. Sure, the cascade and specificity are going to cause problems if you don’t account for them in your CSS, but if you have a base-level understanding, I promise, your CSS skills will sky-rocket.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Find A Directory In Linux From Command Line
ID Root ☛ How To Install CSF Firewall on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CSF Firewall on openSUSE. In today’s digital landscape, securing your GNU/Linux server is of utmost importance. One powerful tool that can help you achieve this goal is ConfigServer Security & Firewall (CSF).
ID Root ☛ How To Install SolidInvoice on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SolidInvoice on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SolidInvoice is a powerful, free, and open-source invoicing application designed to streamline the billing process for freelancers and small businesses.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Fix: Too Many Levels of Symbolic Links Error
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04
Nginx stands out for its higher performance and scalability among the available web servers. Nginx is open-source, and you can use it for different activities on your GNU/Linux system. In Ubuntu 24.04, you can install Nginx by sourcing it from the default repository. Once installed, configure your firewall and start using Nginx.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Go on Ubuntu 24.04
While Go is a go-to programming language for many developers, you must first install it on Ubuntu 24.04 before you begin using it for your development. We’ve covered three installation methods that anyone can use. Read on!
DirectAdmin - How to Install on Ubuntu 22.04
If you are looking for a user-friendly way to manage your web hosting on Ubuntu 22.04, then consider using DirectAdmin!
nixCraft ☛ How to configure proprietary trap AWS SES with Postfix MTA on Debian Linux
AWS SES (Amazon Simple Email Service) is a cloud-based email-sending service that is both reliable and cost-effective. This service is offered by Amazon Web Services. Postfix is a popular email server for Debian and Unix-like systems. It is an open-source Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) responsible for routing and delivering emails. Debian GNU/Linux is a widely used GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability and user-friendliness for server usage. Let us see how to integrate proprietary trap AWS SES with the Postfix MTA on Debian GNU/Linux version 11/12.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Dropbox in Ubuntu 24.04/22.04 Desktop & Server
This is a step by step guide shows how to install and setup Dropbox in Ubuntu 24.04 or Ubuntu 22.04 for both Desktop and Server in command line. Dropbox is a popular file hosting service, that provides free account with 2 GB storage and paid plans for more features.
TecMint ☛ 5 Must-Try Hey Hi (AI) Tools for GNU/Linux Users in 2024
It goes without saying that artificial intelligence and AI-powered chatbots, such as ChatGPT, are revolutionizing all aspects of our lives.