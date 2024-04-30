posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: I Spent a Week With Plasma 6.0 for Linux, Here Are the Highlights —

I use my computers to earn my living. My number one priority is getting work done. That means I need to have solid, dependable software available to me, and both the software and operating system must be stable. Likewise, the desktop environment.

Your desktop environment (DE) is a facilitator, allowing you to efficiently run applications and administer your computer. It’s the uber-app that launches other apps, defines the look and feel of your desktop and windows, and accommodates (and to a greater or lesser degree, actually defines) your workflow.

On Linux, your desktop environment (DE) isn’t a fixed component of the operating system. You can drop just about any DE on any Linux distribution. And yet I’ve stuck with GNOME for many years. Partly because GNOME suits my needs, stays out of my face, and lets me get on with my work, and partly because of the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” syndrome.