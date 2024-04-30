posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: FSF to be deposed in SFC v Vizio, updates relevant FAQ entry —

For nearly 25 years, the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) "Frequently Asked Questions about the GNU Licenses" have been an important educational resource about the GNU General Public Licenses (GPL).

Unfortunately, Vizio, Inc., an American publicly traded company that designs and sells televisions, sound bars, viewer data, and advertising, has attempted to exploit the FSF's FAQs to the detriment of software freedom in the case Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), Inc. vs. Vizio, Inc. (case no. 30-2021-01226723-CU-BC-CJC). In this case, SFC is requesting that Vizio provide source code to programs on some Vizio devices that are covered by the GNU General Public License v2 (GPL) and GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 (LGPL). In response, Vizio has argued that SFC cannot enforce a request for source code if it does not hold copyright to the underlying software. In support of that argument, Vizio has made reference to an FAQ that is captioned "Who has the power to enforce the GPL."