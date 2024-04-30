today's leftovers

Last week was a busy one for the open source community: EndeavourOS and TrueNAS Scale arrived on Tuesday, Fedora landed on Wednesday, and Ubuntu on Thursday.

This past week has seen a whole rash of new distribution releases, but there is considerable overlap between them. All of them include the latest Linux kernel 6.8, they all offer the latest GNOME 46 desktop whose beta we checked out in February, and the majority of them include the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop as well.

The first out was EndeavourOS Gemini. We last looked at EndeavourOS for the Artemis release in 2022. It's a lightweight and easier-to-install Arch-Linux-based distro, and since it's a rolling release, what new releases really mean is updated installation media, so you don't need to waste hours on updating once it's installed. This release includes KDE Plasma 6.0.4, with a choice of X11 or Wayland sessions, plus new nVidia binary driver packages direct from upstream, and improved installation and update tools. One thing it doesn't include, though, is an edition for Arm processors: due to a lack of manpower, the project dropped Arm support.