Games and Graphics: Golf With Your Friends, Godot, Zink, and Albion Online
Golden Week Game Fest has some awesome deals on Steam
Komodo is hosting a big Golden Week Game Fest sale on Steam right now, and there's some really fantastic deals going if you're needing some more. This is to celebrate multiple public holidays in Japan.
Golf With Your Friends adds a hilarious new Speed Golf mode
Grab your friends and play something resembling Golf in the latest free update to Golf With Your Friends, which adds in a new rather funny looking Speed Golf mode.
Open source evolution sim Thrive gets upgraded to Godot 4
A game engine upgrade across a major version is quite a big thing, and it initially proved a little problematic for the open source evolution sim Thrive but it is done.
Bazzite 3.0 out now with Steam Deck OLED support nearly ready
Bazzite 3.0 has been released with the internals upgraded to Fedora 40, which brings with it numerous improvements for gamers looking to get Linux on their PC or handheld gaming device like a Steam Deck or ROG Ally.
VR game Alien: Rogue Incursion releases late 2024
Oh damn, this is quite exciting as an Alien fan and might be a reason to pop my VR headset back on again. Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming sometime in late 2024. I only hope that Valve can keep improving SteamVR on Linux, which we had some fixes for recently.
Creepy point and click Sleepytime Village will come to Linux - demo available
Lightfoot Bros Games recently revealed their new point and click adventure Sleepytime Village, a "creepy AF" classic-style point & click adventure game about learning to rediscover both your inner child and the joy of creativity.
Zink driver startup time squashed with new patches
Developer Mike Blumenkrantz is once again blogging about working on the Zink driver, and this time a nice optimization is on the way for startup times.
Pest Apocalypse is a new hilarious survivor-like game with a death-mobile
Here we go again, I am about to be suckered into yet another survivor-like game. You love all of these as well right? Vampire Survivors, Deep Rock Galactic Survivor and more can move over and make room for Pest Apocalypse.
The big hit medieval strategy game Manor Lords works well on Linux
Manor Lords is currently another 2024 release smashing through the charts on Steam! Coming from developer Slavic Magic and publisher Hooded Horse, it's certainly impressive. Note: personal purchase, but publisher did send a key that I missed - woops.
Albion Online now officially launched in Europe and MENA regions
Albion Online the MMO from Sandbox Interactive has now formally opened the gates for Europe and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) with their brand new server.