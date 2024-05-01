Devices, Open Hardware, and Mobile

We previously looked at Loongson’s 3A5000 and 3A6000. The LA464 and LA664 cores in those chips are the most promising Chinese domestic designs we’ve seen so far. Both are capable of reasonable performance per clock, though absolute performance is still several generations behind current Intel and AMD CPUs because of their low clock speeds. I’ve seen comments suggesting China is on course to match western companies like AMD and Intel. Predicting the future is always difficult, but history often repeats. With that in mind, I think it’s good to look at Loongson’s history.

Loongson grew out of a Chinese state sponsored effort to develop domestic CPUs. China’s 10th Five-Year Plan funded CPU development via the 863 and 973 projects4. That CPU development took place in the Institute of Computing Technology (ICT) at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The resulting Godson-1 CPU was a 32-bit, 2-wide out-of-order core and 16 KB L1D/L1i caches. It ran at 266 MHz on a 130 nm CMOS process. I wasn’t able to find the paper on that CPU, so I’ll move on to Godson 2.