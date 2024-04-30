Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

The T-Panel Lite by LILYGO is a compact ESP32S3-based development board designed for makers and hobbyists who are interested in creating IoT projects with a visual display component. This user-friendly tool provides a rich set of features packed into a small form factor with Arduino and MicroPython support.

AAEON recently unveiled the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a mini PC featuring the Hailo-8 edge AI processor and a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000 RE Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305. This device is designed to enhance edge computing with its robust processing power and advanced AI capabilities.

This tutorial will help you install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat into your computer or laptop. It includes methods most of you will need like dualbooting with Windows in one computer, UEFI and (if you wish) using external disk drive (as our tradition in this website). It is easy to learn and hopefully risk-free because we will use an empty USB flash drive as hard disk. Now let's go and good luck!

Linux oldtimers may know Amarok from the days of KDE 4 when the beloved Plasma desktop was known as KDE Software Compilation (SC). Although Amarok is part of the KDE Project, it is developed and released independently of other KDE software collections like KDE Gear.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series in a Liquorix flavor, Nitrux 3.4.1 is here to introduce several new tools to the distribution, including the OpenRazer drivers to support Razer devices, the Gamescope SteamOS session compositing window manager, and fprint for supporting fingerprint reader devices.

Coming almost two months after Shotcut 24.02, this new release introduces an Ambisonic Encoder audio filter to enhance the ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support introduced in the previous version. Moreover, Shotcut 24.04 adds an indication to the on-video control for the new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.