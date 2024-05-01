posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2024



GEEKOM XT12 Pro review - Part 3: Ubuntu 24.04 on an Intel Core i9-12900H mini PC

The GEEKOM XT12 Pro works well and fast in Ubuntu 24.04 thanks to its powerful Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core/20-thread processor, 32GB of RAM, and fast M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Its six USB ports (USB 2.0, USB 3.2, and USB4 ports) provide plenty of expansion, and 2.5GbE and WiFi 6 networking works great. The main downside is that Bluetooth 5.2 does not work at all due to driver issues.

YouTube video playback works well up to 4Kp60 and 8Kp30, but 8K 60 FPS was too much to ask in Ubuntu with around 36% of frames being dropped during our test, although it worked just fine in Windows 11 Pro. It does provide some small boost of performance compared to the Mini IT12, but somehow the latter had no issue playing an 8K 60 FPS in Ubuntu 22.04 when we tried, many because of the slightly higher room temperature (TBC). As with all other compact mini PCs, the CPU does get hot underload (stabilizes at 90°C) and the fan is barely audible under light load, and the noise may only become an issue for some people under heavy loads.