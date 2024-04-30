today's howtos
Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. However, most of the stuff you may need to do after installing any new version is generally the same.
James G ☛ Create an automated image collage with computer vision
For a while, I have been taking photos of new mugs I buy. I used to keep an up-to-date list on my mugs page but as with many things that seldom need updated, the list became out of date. This got me thinking about new ways I could present the mugs I own; methods that could be a bit more interactive. I thought about creating a collage of all my coffee mugs in a single image. Herein lay a question: how could I create such a collage?
H2S Media ☛ How to Install HomeBrew on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
If you are looking for some packages available using the popular macOS package manager HomeBrew on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 then here are the steps to follow.
TecMint ☛ How to Make File and Directory Undeletable, Even By Root in Linux
On Unix-like operating systems including Linux, root is the account or user name that by default can modify all directories and files on a system.
TecMint ☛ How to Enable or Disable SELinux Booleans for Apache
Fixing the ‘update-grub: command not found’ Error in Linux
The “update-grub” command, commonly used to apply changes made to the GRUB on Linux, was not available on my newly switched vanilla Arch system.
Cheat: Create a Cheatsheet for Your Favorite Command in Linux
Linux is popular for many reasons, one of which is its open-source nature and wide range of command availability.
Tim Retout: seL4 Microkit Tutorial
Recently I revisited my previous interest in seL4 - a fast, highly assured operating system microkernel for building secure systems.
The seL4 Microkit uses a simple Wordle game example to teach the basics of seL4 Microkit (formerly known as the seL4 Core Platform), which is a framework for creating static embedded systems on top of the seL4 microkernel.
H2S Media ☛ Python’s Boto3 library Installation on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Boto3 is a Python software development kit (SDK) offered by Amazon to developers so that they can easily interact with various services of Amazon Cloud.
Spice Up Your Terminal: Colorize echo Output in Linux
In Linux, the echo command is used to display text messages in the terminal, but did you know that you can spice up your terminal
Data Swamp ☛ OpenBSD scripts to convert wg-quick VPN files
If you use commercial VPN, you may have noticed they all provide WireGuard configurations in the wg-quick format, this is not suitable for an easy use in OpenBSD.
As I currently work a lot for a VPN provider, I often have to play with configurations and I really needed a script to ease my work.
I made a shell script that turns a wg-quick configuration into a hostname.if compatible file, for a full integration into OpenBSD. This is practical if you always want to connect to a given VPN server, not for temporary connections.