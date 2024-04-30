Earlier today, I wrote a program that generates a trading card for a web site. The program downloads a web page, retrieves meta information about it, and formats the information into a trading card style. The way I made the program was less elegant than I conceived in my head. I thought about an elaborate script that would parse an SVG file I made in a design tool and generate text, until I learned that what I thought was the best way was more complex than expected.

By this point, I had a design for a trading card in a design tool, Figma. I didn't want to lose the design, since it was just right and I was proud of the design I made. Thus, I used a plugin to export the data to HTML. The export was not perfect: the page was divs, but readable and understandable by me, and parsable by a computer. Thus, the HTML was fit for purpose.