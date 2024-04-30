Programming Leftovers
Godot Engine ☛ Introducing Reverse Z (AKA I'm sorry for breaking your shader)
We are breaking compatibility for some custom shaders. Here is why.
The New Stack ☛ GoLang: What Are Constants in Go and How Do You Use Them?
A constant is a constant and it’s constantly the same.
James G ☛ Imperfect programs
Earlier today, I wrote a program that generates a trading card for a web site. The program downloads a web page, retrieves meta information about it, and formats the information into a trading card style. The way I made the program was less elegant than I conceived in my head. I thought about an elaborate script that would parse an SVG file I made in a design tool and generate text, until I learned that what I thought was the best way was more complex than expected.
By this point, I had a design for a trading card in a design tool, Figma. I didn't want to lose the design, since it was just right and I was proud of the design I made. Thus, I used a plugin to export the data to HTML. The export was not perfect: the page was divs, but readable and understandable by me, and parsable by a computer. Thus, the HTML was fit for purpose.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo 2024.18 Over The Finish Line
Raku Core developer and Raku Steering Council member Stefan Seifert has submitted a Grant Proposal to accelerate the development of RakuAST continuing in the footsteps of Jonathan Worthington. A worthy cause! The Raku Community is invited to comment on this proposal (or at /r/rakulang).
R
Rlang ☛ Learning Path: Shiny
Expand your data science toolkit with our “Shiny” learning path. Dive into programming your very first shiny app, ensuring its brilliance and stability before launching it into production.
Rlang ☛ Guide to Remove Legends in ggplot2 in R Programming
The data visualization with R, ggplot2 reigns supreme. However, a well-designed legend from a plot can undermine even the most elegant plots. Legends have the power to clarify or confuse – they're the key that unlocks the insights hidden within your graphs.
Rlang ☛ Visualizing Power Models in Species-Area Relationships Using R Shiny: An Interactive Educational Tool
Considered one of the “few general rules” in ecology, the species-area relationship (SAR) – the ubiquitous pattern indicating that larger islands or habitat patches harbor more species than smaller ones – has played a pivotal role in shaping ecological theories (Lomolino 2000, 2001, Tjørve 2003, 2009, Dias et al. 2020).
Rlang ☛ Pimping your shiny app with a JavaScript library : an example using sweetalert2
Rlang ☛ Introducing TidyDensity Version 1.4.0: Enhancing Data Analysis in R
I’m thrilled to announce the release of TidyDensity version 1.4.0, packed with exciting features and improvements to elevate your data analysis experience in R. Let’s dive into what this latest update has to offer.
Rlang ☛ Sketchy waffle charts in R
Waffle charts are a common way to visualise counts or percentages of categorical data. There are already several excellent ways of creating waffle charts in R - including approaches using {ggplot2} or {waffle}.
Rlang ☛ Guest Post: Introducing the polyglotr package
Announcing the polyglotr package
polyglotr
The package polyglotr is tool for language translation within the R programming environment.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linux Hint ☛ Bash Script Include Another Bash Script
Including one script in another can help you automate the command sequence's code block.
Pete Zaitcev: Export to STEP in OpenSCAD
The only way to obtain STEP from OpenSCAD that I know is an external tool that someone made. It's pretty crazy actually: it parses OpenSCAD's native export, CSG, and issues commands to OpenCASCADE's CLI, OCC-CSG. The biggest issue for me here is that his approach cannot handle transformations that the CLI does not support. I use hull all over the place and a tool that does not support hull is of no use for me.So I came up with a mad lad idea: just add a native export of STEP to OpenSCAD. The language itself is constructive, and an export to CSG exists.
