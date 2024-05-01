Windows TCO: the Cost of Windows and Microsoft Breaches
Silicon Angle ☛ How AI and data protection intersect in today's threat era
The ransomware goalpost is constantly shifting, leaving gaps that attackers steadily exploit through ransomware. Companies must stay on top of the changing dynamics and continuously evolve their data protection strategies.
In a recent survey by Enterprise Strategy Group, 89% of respondents reported ransomware as a primary threat to the viability of their business. Today’s cyberwar has transcended the IT domain and now threatens business profitability. Given this reality, how are companies arming themselves with tools such as artificial intelligence to mount capable defenses?
Cyble Inc ☛ Cyberattack On London Drugs Forces Stores Shut Down
Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs has announced the closure of its stores across Western Canada after falling victim to a cybersecurity incident. The company, headquartered in B.C., took the precautionary measure to temporarily close its doors until further notice following the discovery of the cyberattack on London Drugs.
Cyble Inc ☛ LockBit Allegedly Claims Cannes Hospital Cyberattack
The LockBit ransomware group has allegedly claimed responsibility for an earlier Cannes Hospital cyberattack impacting the Cannes Simone Veil Hospital Center (Centre Hospitalier de Cannes).
The Cannes Simone Veil Hospital Center, also known as the Broussailles Hospital, was named after former French health minister Simone Veil. The hospital offers patient facilities such as anesthesia, surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, dentistry, mental health, and senior care.
Security Week ☛ Finnish [Cracker] Gets Prison for Accessing Thousands of Psychotherapy Records and Demanding Ransoms
Vastaamo, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, had branches throughout the country of 5.6 million people and operated as a sub-contractor for Finland’s public health system.
Cyble Inc ☛ Vastaamo [Cracker] Sentenced For Blackmailing Thousands
Vastaamo’s CEO, Ville Tapio, was also found guilty of failing to safeguard customers’ confidential data. Investigations revealed that the company’s databases were susceptible to exploitation due to inadequate safeguards. Tapio received a suspended three-month prison sentence last year, while the Office of the Data Protection Ombudsman imposed an administrative financial sanction of 608,000 euros on Vastaamo.
RTL ☛ Improving cyber security: Luxembourg participates in NATO's 'Locked Shields' exercise
About a month ago, the Luxembourg government faced a series of cyber attacks on its systems which were mostly fended off with success. Regular training of such emergency situations is thus considered indispensable which is why national defence authorities last week participated in a NATO exercise called 'Locked Shields', held at the Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence.
Reuters ☛ UnitedHealth [attackers] took advantage of Citrix vulnerabilty to break in, CEO says
On the morning of Feb. 21, the cybercriminal gang AlphV, aka BlackCat, locked up Change Healthcare's systems and demanded a ransom to unlock them, Witty will tell the House panel, according to a copy of his written testimony posted to the panel's website on Monday. "Not knowing the entry point of the attack at the time, we immediately severed connectivity with Change’s data centers to eliminate the potential for further infection," the testimony says.
Security Week ☛ Okta Warns of Credential Stuffing Attacks Using Tor, Residential Proxies
“Over the last month, Okta has observed an increase in the frequency and scale of credential stuffing attacks targeting online services, facilitated by the broad availability of residential proxy services, lists of previously stolen credentials, and scripting tools,” Okta says.
[Repeat] Security Week ☛ Honeywell: USB Malware Attacks on Industrial Orgs Becoming More Sophisticated
The report is based on analysis conducted by the company’s Global Analysis, Research and Defense (GARD) team using data collected by a security product designed to detect and block malware on USB drives used in customers’ industrial environments.
Security Week ☛ Honeywell GARD USB Threat Report 2024 [PDF]
Our analysis of our data resulted in several findings. Approximately 20% of all malware analyzed was classified as content based. Over 13% of all malware blocked specifically leveraged the inherent capabilities of common documents such as Word documents, spreadsheets, scripts, etc. An additional 2% of malware specifically targeted known vulnerabilities in common document formats, and an additional 5% specifically targeted the applications used to modify and create these file types.
The use of malware designed to infect common document formats and/or exploit the applications used to create and modify those documents makes sense for a USB-borne malware strategy. After all, removable media drives are used specifically for transferring files. In industrial environments, USB drives are often used to transfer files between disconnected or isolated systems.
The presence of both infected documents and malware designed to infect existing documents highlights the need for diligence in document handling within and between sites.
The Record ☛ Kansas City system providing roadside weather, traffic info taken down by cyberattack
Local news outlets showed images from drivers on Kansas City highways of blank screens.
In a Friday update, the organization confirmed that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. It did not respond to requests for comment about what kind of attack caused the outages but the statement said the IT team “shut down all systems as a protective measure.”
-
The Record ☛ Sweden's liquor shelves to run empty this week due to ransomware attack
A ransomware attack on a Swedish logistics company has prompted warnings from the country’s sole liquor retailer that its top shelves in stores around the country may be empty by the end of the week.
The directly affected company, Skanlog, is a critical distributor for Systembolaget, the Swedish government-owned retail chain with a monopoly on the sale of beverages stronger than 3.5% alcohol by volume.