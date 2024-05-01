Windows TCO: the Cost of Windows and Microsoft Breaches

The ransomware goalpost is constantly shifting, leaving gaps that attackers steadily exploit through ransomware. Companies must stay on top of the changing dynamics and continuously evolve their data protection strategies.

In a recent survey by Enterprise Strategy Group, 89% of respondents reported ransomware as a primary threat to the viability of their business. Today’s cyberwar has transcended the IT domain and now threatens business profitability. Given this reality, how are companies arming themselves with tools such as artificial intelligence to mount capable defenses?