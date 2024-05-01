Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

FSF has always intended for the GNU licenses to promote the freedom to run, copy, distribute, study, change, and improve software — which requires that source code be shared with users.

Vizio's attempt to leverage an FSF FAQ to avoid being held accountable under the GNU GPL is both malicious and ironic. Users should be free to enforce their right to source code under the GNU GPL licenses through any available legal mechanism, without having to rely on a copyright holder to take action.

In that spirit, we have updated the above FAQ to read as follows: [...]