posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: 5 Popular Linux Distros to Run on a VPS - LinuxLinks —

A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a machine that hosts all the software and data needed to run an application or website. It’s called virtual because virtualization technology splits a server into multiple virtual machines. So with a single piece of hardware, multiple separate servers can be run.

A hosting provider installs a virtual layer on top of the server’s operating system. Each VPS is installed with an operating system, software, and other tools.

An advantage of a virtual machine over shared hosting is that you get guaranteed resources. A VPS offers the experience of a dedicated environment with guaranteed server resources through virtualization. Note that you are still pooling resources with others, unlike a dedicated server.

The most popular operating system used by VPS hosting providers is Linux. We feature the most popular distros that you can run on a VPS.