Security Leftovers
Krebs On Security ☛ Man Who Mass-Extorted Psychotherapy Patients Gets Six Years
A 26-year-old Finnish man was sentenced to more than six years in prison today after being convicted of hacking into an online psychotherapy clinic, leaking tens of thousands of patient therapy records, and attempting to extort the clinic and patients.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (org-mode), Oracle (shim and tigervnc), Red Hat (ansible-core, avahi, buildah, container-tools:4.0, containernetworking-plugins, edk2, exfatprogs, fence-agents, file, freeglut, freerdp, frr, grub2, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, gstreamer1-plugins-base, gstreamer1-plugins-good, harfbuzz, httpd, ipa, kernel, libjpeg-turbo, libnbd, LibRaw, libsndfile, libssh, libtiff, libvirt, libX11, libXpm, mingw components, mingw-glib2, mingw-pixman, mod_http2, mod_jk and mod_proxy_cluster, motif, mutt, openssl and openssl-fips-provider, osbuild and osbuild-composer, pam, pcp, pcs, perl, pmix, podman, python-jinja2, python3.11, python3.11-cryptography, python3.11-urllib3, qemu-kvm, qt5-qtbase, runc, skopeo, squashfs-tools, systemd, tcpdump, tigervnc, toolbox, traceroute, webkit2gtk3, wpa_supplicant, xorg-x11-server, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, and zziplib), SUSE (docker, ffmpeg, ffmpeg-4, frr, and kernel), and Ubuntu (anope, freerdp3, and php7.0, php7.2, php7.4, php8.1).
LinuxSecurity ☛ How Debian 12 is Redefining Stability and Innovation in Open-Source OSes
The latest release of Debian , one of the oldest and most trusted distributions within the GNU/Linux ecosystem, redefines security, stability, and innovation in open-source OSes. As security practitioners and GNU/Linux administrators, we always seek stable and innovative operating systems that can meet our needs while keeping our systems secure.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Linux Kernel Vulnerability Exposes Unauthorized Data to Hackers
A critical vulnerability was discovered in the GNU/Linux kernel's netfilter subsystem, specifically within the nf_tables component, posing potential risks to systems worldwide. The vulnerability, CVE-2024-26925 , arises from improperly releasing a mutex within the garbage collection (GC) sequence of nf_tables. It could potentially lead to race conditions and compromise the stability and security of the GNU/Linux kernel.