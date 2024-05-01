today's leftovers
-
Mozilla
-
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a7
Tor Browser 13.5a7 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Opens Preorders for UP Squared Pro 710H Edge Mini PC
AAEON recently unveiled the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a mini PC featuring the Hailo-8 edge AI processor and a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000 RE Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305. This device is designed to enhance edge computing with its robust processing power and advanced AI capabilities.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Teaching a generation of AI innovators in Malaysia with Experience AI
Experience AI marks an exciting start to integrating AI education within Malaysia, for both students and teachers.
-