Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Stéphane Graber: Incus and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was released just a few days ago and many Ubuntu users will now slowly plan their upgrades, whether it’s going to be over the next few days, weeks, months or years.
When it comes to running Incus on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, there are a few options detailed below.
[...]
Incus is a container and virtual machine manager which aims at providing a cloud-like experience but fully self-hosted and capable of running on just about anything, from a single board computer, to a laptop to a cluster of high end servers.
Incus was created following Canonical’s decision to make LXD a fully in-house project and it is actively maintained by the same team that once created LXD, almost 10 years ago. It’s part of the Linux Containers project and so benefits of all the infrastructure and experience in maintaining stable software over decades.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Kubernetes backups just got easier with the CloudCasa charm from Catalogic
Kubernetes is very straightforward for deploying and managing stateless applications. Consequently, proper backups of the Kubernetes environment have often been postponed or neglected. Today, however, more and more applications running on Kubernetes are stateful, making backup and recovery solutions for these systems critical. Neglecting backup is risky: as applications become more complex and need to preserve their states, the challenges of recovering a setup increase. Therefore, platform engineers need a comprehensive backup solution for Kubernetes.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 837
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 837 for the week of April 21 – 27, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 837
