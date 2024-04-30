posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: Try Cockpit in Leap Release Candidate - openSUSE News —

openSUSE Leap 15.6 exited Beta and entered its Release Candidate phase with build 669.1 last week. You can get Leap 15.6 RC install images from get.opensuse.org.

This means the release is considered featurefull and contributors should focus on bug fixes and eliminating any remaining build failures.

Users who are eager to install Leap 15.6 on their machines should check the release’s known issues to see if there is any issue that prevents the use of the RC.

The release team was able to deliver a long time awaited Cockpit for both Leap and SUSE Package Hub users. Users might be familiar with Cockpit’s web-based admin interface from Leap Micro tutorials.

Users are advised not to publicly expose Port 9090 used with the admin interface; just like people shouldn’t expose their router’s web interface to the public.