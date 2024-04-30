posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: 7 Best Free and Open Source Screen-Readers - LinuxLinks —

Screen-readers read the contents of a visual display. They can use a speech synthesizer to read text aloud letting users listen to the contents appearing in different parts of the display. Other software communicates data via a braille display.

Screen-readers help make the world of computers accessible to visually impaired users.

Here’s our verdict summarized in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. The software featured here is free and open source software. Note, Emacspeak takes a different approach. While it’s not technically a screen-reader, it warrants inclusion.