posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2024



Quoting: Neptune Linux is an elegant distribution every multimedia power user should know about | ZDNET —

But what impressed me the most about Neptune Linux wasn't so much the collection of audio/video tools, but how the developer team doesn't get in the way of presenting a beautiful, user-friendly KDE Plasma 6 desktop. Many distributions opt to put their own spin on the desktop, branding it such that the desktop stands apart from all of the other distributions.

But the Neptune Linux team decided to go the subtle route and leave KDE Plasma with only the slightest branding. One of the first things I always do with a Linux desktop is give it a few tweaks so it better suits my needs and personality. And, with KDE Plasma 6, this is incredibly easy to do. Change the theme from dark to light, shift the panel to a more dock-like presence, change the wallpaper, and we're good to go. Those changes took me 30-60 seconds. Done and done.