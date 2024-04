GNU/Linux (and ChromeOS) Rise to Highest Level This Year, Globally, Based on statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024,

updated Apr 19, 2024



THE latest data (for this month) is encouraging. statCounter still shows GNU/Linux at over 4% and if one adds ChromeOS on top of it, then it is an all-year high of nearly 6.5%, internationally...

Not bad for a platform which the same surveyor measured at 1% over a decade ago.

Here is the data and chart as ODF. █