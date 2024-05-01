Not again Red Hat

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 01, 2024



In this video Jeff Geerling accounced that “Corporate Open Source is Dead”. He already dropped support from his really good ansible playbooks. This was because Red Hat only distributes its sources to customers. Another brick in this wall was announced today by the great ELrepo project.

In this blogpost it was announced that RHEL made some changes in the upcoming 8.10 and 9.4 releases of RHEL and this will break some of the kernel modules that were created by elrepo to allow running RHEL with older cards – that are not official supported anymore. The fun thing is not the whole driver that was deprecated, but only some of the supported pci-id where removed.

Especially for home lab users this created a big problem. aacraid, megaraid_sas, mlx4 and mpt3sas are drivers that are used in a lot of home labs everywhere.

Again the overall intention from Red Hat are not the problem. If Red Hat would break support of that in RHEL 10 there would be no problems. It would be interesting to know if this is a unexpected consequence of an patch or a targeted business decision.

