Releases of Immich, Systemd, Git
-
Linuxiac ☛ Immich 1.103.0 Unveils New Features and Fixes
Immich 1.103.0 self-hosted photo solution brings read-only sharing, jump-to-date functionality, and enhanced memory views.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Systemd v256 Introduces run0: A Safer Alternative to sudo [Ed: Systemd is Microsoft EEE. Systemd itself is often sudo because of its many privilege escalation holes.]
Lennart Poettering reveals run0 in systemd v256, a fresh take on secure privilege escalation, aiming to phase out traditional SUID binaries.
-
Linux mailing lists ☛ Git v2.45.0
he latest feature release Git v2.45.0 is now available at the usual places. It is comprised of 540 non-merge commits since v2.44.0, contributed by 96 people, 38 of which are new faces [*].