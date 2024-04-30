today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ How I (used to) handle keeping track of how I configured software
Once upon a time, back a reasonable while ago, I used to routinely configure (in the './configure' sense) and build a fair amount of software myself, software that periodically got updates and so needed me to rebuild it. If you've ever done this, you know that one of the annoying things about this process is keeping track of just what configuration options you built the software with, so you can re-run the configuration process as necessary (which may be on new releases of the software, but also when you do things like upgrade your system to a new version of your OS). Since I'm that kind of person, I naturally built a system to handle this for me.
Andy Bell ☛ CSS inheritance
Just like the cascade and specificity — for some reason — developers approach inheritance with fear. There’s no need for that though because inheritance is actually quite straightforward. It’s probably my favourite aspect of CSS too. Let me explain why.
Ruben Schade ☛ Explaing how or why something isxxx
I’ve been on the Web long enough to know that responses to a technical opinion fall into one of two camps:
1. How something got to be the way it is.
2. Why (or the corollary: why should it still be that way).
Data Swamp ☛ OpenBSD scripts to convert wg-quick VPN files
If you use commercial VPN, you may have noticed they all provide WireGuard configurations in the wg-quick format, this is not suitable for an easy use in OpenBSD.
As I currently work a lot for a VPN provider, I often have to play with configurations and I really needed a script to ease my work.
I made a shell script that turns a wg-quick configuration into a hostname.if compatible file, for a full integration into OpenBSD. This is practical if you always want to connect to a given VPN server, not for temporary connections.
TecMint ☛ How to Set Priority of a Running Process in Linux
Then we will dive into a little bit of Linux process management: see how to run a program or command with modified priority and also change the priority of running Linux processes.
TecMint ☛ 5 Different Types of Shell Commands and Their Usage in Linux
In Linux, there are several types of commands, and for a new Linux user, knowing the meaning of different commands enables efficient and precise usage. Therefore, in this article, we shall walk through the various classifications of shell commands in Linux.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Kodi on Ubuntu-based Linux Distributions
It lets you organize, play, and view your entire collection of movies, music, TV shows, and even photos, all from one user-friendly interface.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat with Dualboot, UEFI and External Disk Methods
This tutorial will help you install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat into your computer or laptop. It includes methods most of you will need like dualbooting with Windows in one computer, UEFI and (if you wish) using external disk drive (as our tradition in this website). It is easy to learn and hopefully risk-free because we will use an empty USB flash drive as hard disk. Now let's go and good luck!
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Docker has revolutionized the way developers and system administrators deploy and manage applications. As a lightweight containerization platform, Docker allows you to package your applications and dependencies into a single, portable unit that can run consistently across different environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Next.js on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Next.js on Debian 12. Next.js is a popular React framework that enables developers to build server-side rendered and statically generated web applications with ease. It offers a range of features and benefits, including automatic code splitting, optimized performance, and a great developer experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. MySQL, an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS), plays a crucial role in modern web development. Its reliability, scalability, and performance make it a popular choice for developers and businesses alike.
