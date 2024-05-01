Software: syslog-ng, Virtual Keyboards, pgvector, and More
Peter Czanik: syslog-ng OSE 4.7.1 retires some old platforms
Version 4.7.1 of syslog-ng OSE was released recently. It brings many smaller enhancements to metrics, OpenTelemetry and other features, while it also retires support for some older platforms.
Linux Links ☛ 10 Best Free and Open Source Virtual Keyboards
The software displays a visual keyboard with all the standard keys.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgvector 0.7.0 Released!
pgvector, an open-source PostgreSQL extension that provides vector similarity search capabilities, has released v0.7.0. This new release includes many new functional and performance features for supporting vector similarity search workloads in PostgreSQL.
Norka: A Lightweight Text Editor And Best Alternative to Gedit
Norka is a GUI text editor that I find to be the best alternative to Gedit or other GUI text editors on Linux. Wondering why?
Medevel ☛ Linkding is a Self-hosted Bookmarking Manager
Linkding is a self-hosted bookmark manager that emphasizes minimalism, speed, and ease of setup via Docker. It offers a clean user interface optimized for readability, allowing users to efficiently manage their bookmarks.
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Eleven new GNU releases!
LWN ☛ Git 2.45.0 released
Version 2.45.0 of the Git
source-code management system has been released. Changes include a new
list command for git reflog, a couple of new
configuration variables for git diff, the ability to drop
redundant commits while cherry-picking, a number of performance
improvements, and more.
Best Linux Password Managers in 2024
The best Linux password manager will help you create and store strong, complex passwords to secure your online accounts. It’ll also automatically fill out your credentials, scan your password vault for old, weak, and overused passwords, and alert you if your sensitive data leaks online.
However, finding a password manager for Linux isn’t easy, as many popular providers don’t support most Linux distros, and some solutions aren’t compatible with any. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve tested and compared dozens of providers, with only a handful making it to our list. In this guide, we’ll explore which password managers for Linux have the best features, performance, and pricing.