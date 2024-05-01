today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ How to Use Pop Shell on GNOME Desktop
Get the Pop!_OS experience (kind of) on GNOME using the Pop Shell!
Cruncher ☛ Printing music with CSS Grid
Too often have I witnessed the improvising musician sweaty-handedly attempting to pinch-zoom an A4 pdf on a tiny mobile screen at the climax of a gig. We need fluid and responsive music rendering for the web!
Music notation should be as accessible and as fluid as text is, on the web; that it is not, yet, is something of an afront to my sensibilities. Let us fix this pressing problem.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 on Raspberry Pi has intermittent installation issues
The recent release of Ubuntu 24.04 has seemingly gone well for most platforms, but on the Raspberry Pi there is one big issue which has come to light. The OS can be easily installed to the microSD cards, including the best microSD cards, but it appears that users using a combination of USB drives, micro SD cards and for some, NVMe SSDs are encountering installation issues. Ubuntu 24.04 is the first Long Term Support (LTS) release for the Raspberry Pi 5.
So we took a look for ourselves and the picture isn't too rosy.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install LEMP Stack (Linux, Nginx, PHP and MariaDB) on Ubuntu 24.04
The LEMP Stack (Linux, Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP) is a group of free and open-source software applications for hosting and developing PHP web applications. The LEMP Stack can be used to deploy both static and dynamic web applications.
Tony Finch ☛ My wireguard IPv6 tunnel
Our net connection at home is not great: amongst its several misfeatures is a lack of IPv6. Yesterday I (at last!) got around to setting up a wireguard IPv6 VPN tunnel between my workstation and my Mythic Beasts virtual private server.
There were a few, um, learning opportunities.
Chris Coyier ☛ Strum Machine
That’s in “tab” rather than sheet music which is nice for me as I prefer it. I can read music very slowly but I can read tab quickly. So that’s handy, but notice it’s missing the chords. A lot of the songs on Tater Joe’s actually do have chords in the tabs (or the sheet music, which they also offer under the fiddle section) but clearly not all.
Unmitigated Risk ☛ How TLS Certificates Can Authenticate DNS TXT Records
Have you found a use case where you think DANE and DNSSEC might be helpful? For example, the discovery of some configuration associated with a domain? Since a practically useful DNSSEC deployment, which requires individual domains (example.com) to adopt DNSSEC and for relevant clients to use a fully validating DNSSEC resolver, which has not happened yet at any reasonable scale, maybe using certificates to sign the values you place in DNS instead.
Gabriel Simmer ☛ DNS can be a nightmare
I'm a simple dog. I like my coffee black, my music at a reasonable volume, and my networking fast. Lately, I'm been looking to further that third one by way of reducing network latencies and calls where I can. While poking around my NextDNS dashboard, as I do from time to time, I realised that wow, my devices are making a lot of queries to NextDNS servers. Surely I can reduce the amount of time it takes to resolve a DNS query by caching those responses closer to my devices?