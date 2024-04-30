Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Kubuntu is an official flavor of the Ubuntu operating system that uses the KDE Plasma Desktop instead of the GNOME desktop environment.

Kubuntu uses the same underlying systems, shares the same repositories as Ubuntu and is released regularly on the same schedule. It uses the same web browser (Firefox), same office suite (LibreOffice) and same email client (Thunderbird). In contrast to Ubuntu, VLC and Elisa are its default multimedia apps, Qt is the primary toolkit, and KWin is its window manager.