Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Kubuntu
Kubuntu is an official flavor of the Ubuntu operating system that uses the KDE Plasma Desktop instead of the GNOME desktop environment.
Kubuntu uses the same underlying systems, shares the same repositories as Ubuntu and is released regularly on the same schedule. It uses the same web browser (Firefox), same office suite (LibreOffice) and same email client (Thunderbird). In contrast to Ubuntu, VLC and Elisa are its default multimedia apps, Qt is the primary toolkit, and KWin is its window manager.
Voyager
Voyager Live is an Ubuntu-based distribution with a separately maintained flavor based on Debian’s stable branch. It’s billed as fast, fluid, and user-friendly for internet, office, multimedia or gaming
Blustar Linux
Bluestar Linux is a Linux distribution that is based on Arch Linux. It features up to date packages, a full range of desktop and multimedia software in the default installation and a live desktop.
Like many other Arch-based distros, it tries to be more beginner friendly by offering an easier install process.
Bluestar Linux provides a KDM/KDE Desktop Environment as its default, although the Desktop-E17 distribution is built upon Enlightenment for users who prefer a lighter desktop experience.
Arch is famous for the Arch User Repository (AUR), a community-driven repository. It contains package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow users to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it via the in-house pacman, a lightweight, simple and fast package manager that allows for continuously upgrading the entire system with one command.