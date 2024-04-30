today's leftovers
Kernel Space
Bootlin ☛ Our talks at Embedded Open Source Summit 2024
The Embedded Open Source Summit 2024 took place on Apr 16-18 in Seattle, with many talks on a wide range of embedded Linux topics. 11 engineers from Bootlin participated to this conference and four of us gave talks, for which we are happy to publish the slides and videos in this blog post.
Graphics Stack
Hans de Goede: Moving GPU drivers out of the initramfs
The firmware which drm/kms drivers need is becoming bigger and bigger and there is a push to move to generating a generic initramfs on distro's builders and signing the initramfs with the distro's keys for security reasons. When targetting desktops/laptops (as opposed to VMs) this means including firmware for all possible GPUs which leads to a very big initramfs.This has made me think about dropping the GPU drivers from the initramfs and instead make plymouth work well/better with simpledrm (on top of efifb). A while ago I discussed making this change for Fedora with the Red Bait graphics team spoiler: For now nothing is going to change.Let me repeat that: For now there are no plans to implement this idea so if you believe you would be impacted by such a change: Nothing is going to change.
Chromium
Google ☛ How Machine Learning improved the Chrome address bar on Windows, Mac and ChromeOS
Used billions of times each day, the Chrome address bar (which we call the “omnibox”) is a powerful tool to make searching the web easier, whether you’re trying to quickly find your tabs or bookmarks, return to a web page you previously visited, or find information.
With the latest release of Chrome (M124), we’re integrating machine learning models to power the Chrome omnibox on desktop, so that web page suggestions are more precise and relevant to you. In the future, these models will also help improve the relevance scoring of search suggestions. Here’s a closer look at some of the important insights that help our team build this integration and where we hope the new model takes us.
